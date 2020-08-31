The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sunday, with performances that aired from different locations throughout New York. The MTV Video Music Awards aired the first major attempt at a socially distant awards show, complete with masked backup dancers, socially distant presenters and a whole lot of green screen.

Let's take a look at all the highlights here.

Tribute to the actor Chadwick Boseman

RIP Chadwick Boseman.



Tonight's #VMAs is dedicated to him. — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

Host Keke Palmer opened the ceremony by dedicating it to "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday at the age of 43.

The world needs more superheroes, and we all deserve to see ourselves in them. Chadwick Boseman helped make that happen. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/d05kkkQR6b — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

What's new

This year's VMAs featured two new categories in light of the coronavirus pandemic: Best Music Video From Home and Best Quarantine Performance. The Tricon Award, given to Lady Gaga, is the ostensible replacement for the annual Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (which was last awarded to Missy Elliott).

.@KekePalmer gave us ENERGY, she gave us VOCALS, she gave us VISUALS, she gave us A SHOW TONIGHT! ? pic.twitter.com/Hn8mOAlAog — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Who won what!

I wish I was the Moon Person sitting next to @ladygaga's 10-inch heel. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/A7UEzAbthE — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Lady Gaga won multiple awards throughout the night, and the Weekend won Video of the Year. Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion were also among this year's winners.

How inspirational was @ladygaga's Tricon Award acceptance speech?! We are still in awe! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/XKoDxSJiEs — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Below, find the full list of winners.

.@theweeknd is taking home the #VMA for Video of the Year, and sending a powerful message pic.twitter.com/aUNPo8gXAJ — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

? @BTS_twt is taking home the Moon Person for Best Pop at this year's #VMAs! ✨ pic.twitter.com/vfNyLM3ikU — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn opted to not attend the MTV VMAs in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Swift instead recorded her acceptance speech for Best Direction from home, thanking the industry for voting for her video "The Man" and thanking her fans for their support of her new project folklore.

On winning Taylor Swift said:

This is the very first video that I've ever directed on my own. And I just I'm so grateful for this. I wanted to take an opportunity to say thank to the team who believed in me as a first-time director and made this video with me.

Congratulations to @DojaCat on winning PUSH Best New Artist at the 2020 #VMAs! ? pic.twitter.com/VfQ8QNzYtA — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Sending ALL the love to @arianagrande and @justinbieber as they celebrate their #VMA win for Best Music Video from Home! ?? pic.twitter.com/e3hAltdTjW — MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020

Performers of the show

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

Performers included Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, the Weeknd, Maluma, BTS, and more. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform together in masks at the VMAs. With an electronic mask, Gaga performed a medley of her songs, including "Stupid Love", "Chromatica II" and "911". She and Grande were joined by several background dancers all wearing masks.

Black Eyes Peas

?@LADYGAGA AND @ARIANAGRANDE JUST TOOK US TO CHROMATICA AT THE #VMAs ?



You need to watch this performance right now ⚔️ WHAT AN ICONIC DUO! ? pic.twitter.com/TcjY1Wdz0F — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020

TheWeeknd

The Weekend The Weeknd, the first performer of the night, paid tribute to Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor — two Black people who were shot by police officers — after winning video of the year and best R&B for 'Blinding Lights'.

"It's really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I'm just going to say: justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor," he said.

Dynamite night for boys

K-Pop sensation BTS made their debut performance at the VMAs, singing their new single "Dynamite," and the seven-member boy band won all four of the awards they were nominated for - best group, pop group, K-pop artist and choreography.

Miley Cyrus

Other performers included Latin boy band CNCO and Miley Cyrus, who ended her performance of "Midnight Sky" by sitting atop a large disco ball, replicating like her viral "Wrecking Ball" clip from 2013.

How Lady Gaga ruled the centre stage

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year.

Gaga, who went into the show sharing a leading nine nominations with Ariana Grande, stormed the ceremony with multiple costume changes ranging from an exotic bird to a bright green ball gown - all accompanied by exaggerated custom-made face masks and muzzles.

Sharing her excitement on Twitter, Lady Gaga wrote, 'I was wearing face shields before it was a thing' (sic).

Check out some of the best looks from the star-studded musical awards.