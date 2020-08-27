Singer Katy Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl.
The couple announced the news through UNICEF's official Twitter page, the organisation where they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for. They also shared their first black and white picture of their darling daughter baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.
"Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom's new bundle of joy," the tweet read.
The delighted parents rolled out a statement on the arrival of their baby girl.
“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."
Katy and Orlando statement on UNICEF's site read:
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones, and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."
Furthermore, they also announced that to celebrate Daisy's arrival, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support "a healthier world for every child."
Check out baby daddy's Instagram post!
For the unversed, the famous parents, who got engaged in February 2019 after a years-long on-and-off romance, announced their baby news in early March when the performer cradled her bump in the music video for "Never Worn White." The following month, she revealed they had a little girl on the way.
Congratulations to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom!