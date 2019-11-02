This Friday on MTV Splitsvilla 12, it was all about love, romance, chemistry and performances. The villa was turned into lover's paradise which was lit by Sunny Leone's hot performance on stage. Joining Sunny and Rannvijay on the judges' panel were the winners of Nach Baliye 9 Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary.

All the couples including the ideal matches and the chosen ones were asked to perform on stage which will have all the elements of dance, chemistry, coordination and entertainment quotient blend together to form a perfect performance in the Bae Watch session.

The new couple Shrey and Priyamvada set the stage on fire with their sensuous performance on Tip Tip Barsa Pani and took everyone's breath away with their crackling chemistry. They ended up in the first place earning an advantage for the upcoming Test Your Bond challenge followed by Uday-Alice at second position, Sambhav-Soundarya on third spot and Bhavin-Hridiya ended up at fourth place gaining a disadvantage for themselves.

Ashish and Meisha yet again remained the Chosen Ones on Splitsvilla 12 by eliminating the chances of the other two ideal matches Piyush-Aahna and Aaradhna-Alfez with their electrifying dance performance on stage. It was the prefect performance of the night.

It now remains to be seen what more power the chosen ones would get in the next dome session and how the four couples would perform in the Test Your Challenge next Friday on Splitsvilla 12.