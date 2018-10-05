The fourth season of MTV India's Next Top Model (INTM 4) is all set to air its launch episode on Saturday, October 6, at 7 pm. Judges Malaika Arora Khan, Dabboo Ratnani, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gabba will be seen sharing some valuable tips to the aspiring models that will help in their journey into the fashion world.

The series is an adaptation of American reality television series America's Next Top Model which was founded by Tyra Banks in 2003.

The show will see several aspiring models competing to earn the title of India's Next Top Model which will act as an stepping stone to begin their career in the modeling industry.

The modeling show will have 14 finalists who will be chosen after getting through the audition process. The contestants will be aged between 18 to 24 years.

Stay tuned for the live updates from MTV India's Next Top Model 4 tomorrow at 7 pm on IBTimes.co.in.