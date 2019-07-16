Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will probably not feature in the squad for the West Indies series next month as MSK Prasad and his team will announce the squad on Friday, July 19. The West Indies series is slated to begin from August 3.

According to The Times of India, the selectors will meet in Mumbai to select the squad for the West Indies tour and Dhoni has not communicated with the selectors till now. But they are expecting that he will make a decision in the coming few days.

"The selectors will meet in Mumbai on July 19. We have not heard from Dhoni but what is relevant is the communication between the player and selectors. If you ask me, Dhoni did well in the World Cup but he is his own man. Only he can decide whether he wants to carry on or not," a BCCI official told TOI.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the limited-overs matches and will be back for the Test series. The availability of Shikhar Dhawan is also a major concern for Team India as there is no official announcement on the condition of his thumb injury which he picked up in the World Cup.

Many new faces can feature in the squad this time around as India is planning to move forward with the vision of winning the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup which is going to be held in Australia.

Players like Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar and Shreyas Iyer may get selected as all of them have performed well in the IPL.

The Men in Blue will play three T20s and three ODIs against West Indies. From August 22, they will play a two-match Test series against the Caribbeans which will be a part of the inaugural World Test Championship.