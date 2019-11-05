Yuvraj Singh is not entirely happy with the way Indian cricket is being run and he has been on a tirade making suggestions or even looking at ways in order to improve the situations. He has spoken about he was treated towards the back end of his career and how he hoped, players were given their due by the previous management.

Also, he is not entirely happy with a current lot of selectors and said that he wished Indian selectors had more international experience. Answering one question over the future of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj took a dig at the selectors when he said: "I don't know boss. You should ask your great selectors, when you meet them. That's their call, not mine."

MS Dhoni looms large over Indian cricket

MS Dhoni has not been part of the Indian side ever since the side was knocked out of the World Cup following a defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals. He has been on a break and the selectors have already spoken about how they are looking at grooming Rishabh Pant for the role.

The left-hander also said Team India need 'better selectors'. Yuvraj stated people talk negative things about players when the going gets tough but one should be able to motivate players when they are down.

"It's a difficult job (selection) but their thinking in terms of modern-day cricket is not up to the mark," Yuvraj said. "It's my opinion. I am always in favour of protecting the players and being positive about them. Talking negative about your players and team doesn't show you in good light."

He also spoke about the selectors did not plan and prepare well for the 2019 World Cup and hence, they should plan better for the T20 World Cup slated to be held next year.

"The preparation for next year's World T20 should start now. You decide your team four months before the World Cup. You have to decide on your 20 players from which 16 will be picked. You can't shuffle, pick and drop players at the last moment. World Cup is a serious tournament."

Yuvraj was not too happy with the way the selectors have managed players and he also cited the example of Vijay Shankar, who was picked for the World Cup as India's number 4, but has since, not been part of the scheme of things.

"In between, there was your Vijay Shankar, now he has vanished. You play him and then remove him. How can you make players this way? You cannot produce players by giving them just three or four innings, you have to give somebody a longer run," Yuvi said in the interaction.