In the upcoming Test championship, players will sport their numbers and name on the back of their white shirt. However, when it comes to the Indian team, it will not see two numbers - 10 and 7. While number 10, which is Sachin Tendulkar's jersey, has been unofficially retired by the BCCI, MS Dhoni's number 7 jersey might also not be opted for by the players.

It is now learnt that most of the Indian players will opt for their limited-overs jersey numbers.

"Virat is expected to wear 18 while Rohit wears 45. Most of the players will wear their respective ODI and T20 numbers. Since MS is no longer playing Test cricket, jersey No.7 is available but there is very little chance that any of the players will wear it," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

'BCCI's gesture to pay tribute to Dhoni'

"People relate jersey No 7 with MS. The consignment of numbered jerseys will only arrive in the Caribbean only after ODI series," he further added.

It should be mentioned here, that a jersey cannot be officially retired, but the BCCI could opt for a move which pays respect to a player of MS Dhoni's stature in Indian cricket. As far as his international career is concerned, the former Indian captain is not part of India's limited-overs squads for the West Indies tour. There are speculations over his retirement, but statements by few BCCI officials have suggested that the wicket-keeper is not yet keen to move on.

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin too said that communication between the selectors and Dhoni will be vital as he enters the final lap of his career.

"About big player, the player is also taken into confidence and spoken to. I feel some decision will come. Otherwise, people will keep writing that (he) should retire, not retire. Because, no statement has come from Dhoni," Azhar said.

He also said that if the wicket-keeper batsman is fit and wants to continue playing, he should be backed to come good.

"My opinion is that if he is fit and playing well, he should play. If he is fit and performance is good, he can play. Sometimes what happens is, interest is lost after playing so much cricket. If his interest is still 100 per cent, I feel, he is good player and he should play," he further added.

Even as the Indian team travels to West Indies, Dhoni has opted to train with the Territorial Army battalion of the parachute regiment and this request has been approved by Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat.