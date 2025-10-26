MS Dhoni's daughter, Ziva Singh Dhoni, is one of the most loved celebrity kids. Ziva often stays away from the limelight and social media, yet never fails to capture hearts. Known for her innocence, Ziva's parents make sure to keep her largely away from public attention. Her Instagram account, handled by Sakshi and Dhoni, is a treasure trove of adorable family moments and glimpses from their vacations. It also reflects Ziva's love for nature and gardening.

Recently, Sakshi Dhoni and her daughter Ziva visited Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri ghat, where the duo sought blessings from Maa Ganga. During their spiritual visit, they also met a minister and interacted with him. The mother-daughter duo later distributed food to the needy.

A video from their visit quickly went viral. In the clip, the minister asks Ziva about her ambition and what she wishes to become in the future. Ziva replied, "I want to become a naturalist!"

The minister replied, "It's a very unique thing for a girl of ten years. Wonderful!" To this, a proud Sakshi smiled and added, "I hope she becomes one."

Fans praised MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's upbringing, lauding how gracefully Ziva spoke and interacted with those around her.

A user wrote, "This is how great parenting looks like. MS Dhoni and Sakshi are humble, even being such a famous personality yet they have brought up their daughter in a way where she wants to be a naturalist to work for the environment. I love the way Sakshi Dhoni says 'I hope she becomes one that humbleness will help her daughter grow and do great in life. Unlike people who feel London is only safe for their children..."

Another wrote, "Her upbringing is in the nicest hands; even credit goes to sakshi alot ❤and dhoni's genes.. The way they both are humble same way they are raising ziva. Such and excellent family.."

The third one wrote, "Upbringing matters more often than genetics."

Ziva's aspirations have remained consistent over time. Earlier, in an interview with the Hyderabad Chronicle, Sakshi Dhoni mentioned that her daughter has always had a strong interest in nature.

Sakshi said, "Ziva is a bit of both of us. She is currently interested in becoming a naturalist and has a lot of questions about the environment and animals."

Who are naturalists?

Naturalists typically work with naturally occurring life, such as plants and animals, often as on-field biologists. The Dhoni family has frequently shown their connection to nature through their social media, and Ziva's aspiration appears to be a result of that.

For the unversed, in 2010, Dhoni was named brand ambassador of the Uttarakhand Tiger Conservation Mission and made an honorary wildlife warden of Corbett National Park, emphasizing his connection to the state. In November 2023, he and his wife visited Lwali, received blessings from elders, and participated in a puja, which went viral and highlighted his ongoing bond with his Pahari heritage.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi's love story

MS Dhoni and Sakshi's love story began in 2007. They first met at Kolkata's Taj Bengal Hotel, where Sakshi was doing an internship as part of her hotel management course. Introduced by a mutual friend, Dhoni was immediately drawn to her, and their secret romance blossomed into a lifelong commitment when they married in a private ceremony in Dehradun in 2010.

The couple was blessed with a daughter, Ziva, in February 2015, when Dhoni was on national duty during the Cricket World Cup.