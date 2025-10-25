KBC 17: Diljit Dosanjh touches Amitabh Bachchan's feet; fans reminded of Ishita Bhatt's rudeness, say he should learn from Diljit

Popular actor-singer and heartthrob of millions, Diljit Dosanjh, will be seen on Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. Ahead of the episode's premiere, the makers released two promos.

Taking to Instagram, Team Dosanjh shared a video showing Diljit performing his hit song Main Hoon Punjab on the KBC set. Another clip captures the heartwarming moment when he touches Big B's feet.

In the clips that went viral, Diljit makes a grand entry with an energetic performance, instantly setting the stage ablaze with his infectious charm and magnetic voice. KBC host Amitabh Bachchan introduces him as "Punjab da puttar (Punjab's son)" to the audience, saying, "Punjab de puttar Diljit Dosanjh ka main hardik abhinandan karta hoon" (I wholeheartedly welcome Punjab's son). Diljit then touches Amitabh's feet, and Big B greets him with a warm hug.

The video was shared with the caption: "Devio aur sajjno, kehnde kon aa geya" (Ladies and gentlemen, do say who has come). Fans quickly lauded Diljit for his gesture, noting how a superstar like him bows down to Big B with humility.

Many also recalled a recent incident when a child contestant, Ishit Bhatt, faced massive backlash for speaking rudely to Amitabh Bachchan. After the criticism, the child apologised on social media for his behaviour.

Ishit Bhatt apologises to Big B

An Instagram profile with the username @auzez.18 posted a statement from Ishit Bhatt, where he apologised for his behaviour and shared that he had learned a big lesson. The note read:

"Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologise for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt, disappointed, or disrespected by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn't my intention to be rude – I respect Amitabh Bachchan, sir and the entire KBC team deeply."

It continued, "I've learned a big lesson about how words and actions reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future. Thank you to everyone who still supported me and gave me a chance to learn from this mistake. – The KBC Boy."

However, it's not confirmed whether this is Ishit's official Instagram page.

Ishit Bhatt controversy on KBC 17

In the viral episode, Ishit was on the hot seat and was repeatedly cutting off Amitabh Bachchan, saying, "I'm familiar with the rules, so don't explain them to me." Showing overconfidence, he even rushed through answers before the host could announce the options, exclaiming, "Hey, lock in the answer."

However, his surge of confidence was short-lived. After correctly answering the first four questions, he stumbled on the fifth, valued at Rs 25,000, which was a question on the Ramayana. He had to leave without winning any money.

The young contestant's behaviour on KBC 17 didnt go down well with netizens and raised debates about parenting and values.

With Diljit touching Big B's feet as a mark of respect, netizens were reminded of how well he's brought up and the values he holds, which was in contrast to the arrogance and overconfidence displayed by the child contestant.

Work Front

Recently, Diljit and Sanya Malhotra came together for their music video Charmer. He collaborated with Manushi Chhillar for Kufar. It is a single from Diljit's album Aura. He will be seen in Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2.