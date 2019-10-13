Indian captain Virat Kohli enforced follow-on when day 4 started and his bowlers vindicated his decision with aplomb as they knocked over the Proteas for 189 runs to seal an innings victory. It was the fourth straight win for India in as many tests in the World Test Championship. Prior to this, they had also won 2-0 in West Indies.

After the win, Kohli presented an honest assessment of his side and how they became a dominant force in Test matches. With this victory, India registered their 11th straight series win in home conditions and a new world record was created - they surpassed Australia, a side which held the record earlier with 10 home series wins.

'The only way was up'

"When we started off as a group we were at No.7 (in the Test rankings). The only way was up. We laid down a few things, told everyone to work hard at practice. We are lucky to have the group of players we have in the last three-four years. It's amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

The skipper led India's charge on day 1 as he slammed a monumental 254 in the first innings which lay the platform for India's massive 601 in the first innings. This was enough to dismiss South Africa twice in the match. Kohli made it clear that he never walks out with personal milestones in mind and instead, tries to bat to the best of his abilities.

"As I said a couple of days back, it's getting the responsibility of being captain. If you go out planning a double hundred you won't get it, but if you go out planning to bat for five sessions, the double hundred will come. Earlier, I would think more from a personal point of view, but thinking of the team, all that pressure doesn't come.

"(On early career) Sometimes you play to prove people wrong but I'm at the stage of my career where I'm just happy to be where I am. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only thing I strive for. Of course, I enjoy scoring runs, but if they come in a winning cause, nothing like it," the skipper said.

India have bagged the series, but they would want to blank South Africa as every Test match holds a lot of importance in the World Test Championship. The final Test will be played at Ranchi from Saturday.