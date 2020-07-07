MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, July 7, and wishes started pouring in from all across the world for India's former captain, who is also known as 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the trend on social media with a tweet, "Happy b'day Mahi bhai. Wish you good health and happiness always. God bless you."

Former India batsman Virender Sehwag posted a thoughtful tweet, saying, "Once in a generation, a player comes and a nation connects with him, think of him as a member of their family, kuch bahut apna sa lagta hai. Happy Birthday to a man who is the world ( Dhoni-ya ) for his many admirers. #HappyBirthdayDhoni"

Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket Council said, "2007 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Happy birthday to one of India's greatest captains of all time, MS Dhoni."

Kidambi Srikanth wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Captain cool, @msdhoni. Hope to see you soon on the field with those helicopter shots."

Mohammad Shami wrote, "I cherish every moment spent with you on the field and off it. You have inspired me with your actions. Your understanding of the game is unmatched. Wish you a very happy birthday."

1hr to go!! Look out for full vid .. the helicopter ? about to take off for my brother birthday @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/9SF1EDSP7s — Dwayne DJ Bravo (@DJBravo47) July 6, 2020

International Business Times, India, wishes Dhoni a very Happy 39th Birthday!