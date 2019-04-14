Virender Sehwag is clearly not impressed with MS Dhoni's actions and wants the Chennai Super Kings captain to be banned for two to three games in order to set a correct precedent with regards to on-field behaviour.

MS Dhoni had courted controversy when he walked out onto the field of play during the last over of CSK's run chase against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 11. Ben Stokes was bowling the last over and defending 18 runs. With half of the over bowled, CSK had already scored 10 runs but Dhoni had just been dismissed by the English all-rounder, prompting New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner to come to the crease.

The fourth ball of the over is when the controversy happened as umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled a no-ball for height. The buzzers at the Sawai Mansingh stadium went off, signalling a free hit as Chennai had pinched two runs. But Bruce Oxenford, who was the leg umpire and responsible for calling no-balls for height, said that he did not signal anything. This prompted umpire Gandhe to reverse his decision.

Dhoni was furious with the turn of events and marched onto the pitch gesticulating vividly. He was right unhappy as the ball clearly looked to be above the waist and should have been declared a no-ball. But the gentleman's game has no provision for a player already dismissed to walk into the field of play in the middle of an over to question an umpire -- even if that player is CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Talking about this incident, Sehwag told Cricbuzz that Dhoni should be banned for a few games to create a proper example. "I feel Dhoni was let off easy and should have been banned for at least 2-3 games. Because if he did this, tomorrow another captain can do the same. Then what is the value of an umpire," Sehwag said. "I feel he should have been banned for a few games by IPL to set an example. He should have stayed outside and instead have talked to the fourth umpire with the walkie talkie."

"I feel he shouldn't have come to the ground when there are two CSK members already and they were equally inquisitive regarding the no-ball," Sehwag opined. "Had he done this for the Indian team, I would have been happy. I have never seen him so angry during his captaincy days for the Indian team. So I feel he became a little too emotional for the Chennai team."

Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for that incident but it is common perception that the former Indian skipper was let off lightly for his demeanour. Dhoni will be seen in action on April 14 at the Eden Gardens when CSK faces Kolkata Knight Riders.