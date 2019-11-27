We all know Mahendra Singh Dhoni as a great batsman and a very successful former captain. But it seems he also fancies himself as a relationship expert. In an event organised by matrimonial website Bharat Matrimony, Dhoni decided to share his wisdom on the issue of marriage and men's role as husbands.

The former India captain seemed to be in form as he made the crowd laugh with his light-hearted comments and also claimed that he is better than an ideal husband. The people present were having a great time and lapped up the remarks made by the cricketing legend.

MSD has been away from cricket since the World Cup earlier this year. In an interview, coach of the Indian side Ravi Shastri said that Dhoni's future with the Indian team would become clear after his performance in the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). This suggests that Mahi would make his comeback in that event. Till then, his fans would have to wait.

