After a real humdinger in Visakhapatnam, the ball is firmly in India's court as they have to script a comeback and draw level in the series. There could be few changes made to the personnel for Bengaluru on a surface which has always been a brilliant one to bat on.

India have fared well in Bengaluru and the highest total on the surface is 202/6 which was scored against England back in 2017. After his struggles in Visakhapatnam, Indian fans can be happy as numbers reveal MS Dhoni has fared much better at Chinnaswamy. At Bengaluru, Dhoni has scored 536 runs in 17 T20s which is his second-best effort at any venue in his T20I career.

He now needs only a solitary six to reach 50 sixes in T20Is and will be the fourth Indian player after Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, and Rohit Sharma to reach this feat.

Rohit on the cusp on other record

Rohit, on the other hand, needs 2 more sixes to surpass Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle as the leading six-hitter in this format. Jasprit Bumrah, who was superb in Vizag, needs only 2 more wickets to move past R Ashwin as the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is.

India's proud record against Australia, which is an unbeaten run against them in bilateral T20I series, is under threat. Both teams have never met in Bangalore, where the average first innings score is 152.

It has always been a good chasing ground, as the team batting first has only won 2 out of the 5 T20I matches played. Also, in the 6 encounters between India and Australia, the team chasing has always walked away with the match, which could dictate the outcome of the toss.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who has all the experience bowling in Bengaluru, needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in T20Is. If he gets to this feat in the 2nd T20I, he will be the joint second-fastest to this feat after Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan.