MS Dhoni has spoken about why he isn't active on social media. Talking about various social media platforms, Thala said that he prefers Instagram over Twitter and added that nothing good has ever happened on Twitter. Dhoni also said he likes sharing pictures or video to keep his fans and followers updated on where he's at.

Why he prefers Instagram over Twitter

"I prefer Instagram over Twitter. I believe that nothing good has happened over Twitter, especially in India. There is always a controversy. Somebody will write something, and it turns into a controversy," he said in an interaction with Dubai Eye 103.8's YouTube channel. He further said that that it used to be 140 characters and one couldn't elaborate.

Dhoni said that with those many characters people are left to interpret it the way they want. He added that even though he likes Instagram, even that is changing now. And mentioned it as the reason of not being active on any social media platform.

Why not Instagram

"Instagram still, I like it because, you know, I could put up my picture or a video or something and just leave it. That is also changing now. So I still prefer Instagram, but I am not very active because, I don't know, I feel, you know, less distractions are better. But in between, on and off, I will put something for the fans, so they know I am somewhere good, in good hands. So I am doing what I like," he explained.

On the professional front, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings has lost the race to the IPL finale this year. There are speculations of Dhoni announcing his retirement from IPL but no official statement has been released so far.