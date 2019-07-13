After Lata Mangeshkar, Javed Akhtar also expressed his view on the ongoing debate and rumours of MS Dhoni planning to retire from International Cricket.

Like the veteran singer, Akhtar also feels that Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him, and pointed out reasons why he should not think about retirement now.

The popular lyricist and writer opined that Dhoni's experience is an advantage for the team, and one should not even talk about his retirement.

"As a middle-order batsman or a WK M S Dhoni is a totally dependable n trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni's understanding of game is an advantage for the team.One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in Him . Why even talk about his retirement," he tweeted.

Just a few days ago, Lata Mangeshkar had tweeted, requesting the popular Indian player not to even think about retirement.

"Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke aap retire hona chahte hain. Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye. Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye." ("These days, I am hearing that you want to retire. Please don't think like this. The country needs your skills and it is my request also that you don't allow the thought of retirement to enter your mind," she had written.

Dhoni's performance in the World Cup has been much scrutinised, as many criticised him for allegedly not scoring runs at the required pace. After he failed to pull India to the finals, many started opining that he should retire now. However, Dhoni has not made any official statement on this regard.