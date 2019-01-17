The year 2019 has well and truly began. The internet is already befuddling us, social media has gone bonkers, an egg is the most liked picture on Instagram, and a quirky new trend, #10YearChallenge has posed a new challenge to the people on social media.

The International Cricket Council has now decided to go full throttle catering to the latest fad. It has already shared pictures of a number of cricketers from 2009-2019 and while, the expressions are pretty much the same, the players have visibly aged.

MS Dhoni, well, takes the lead here too and his image of smacking a six back in 2009 to him finishing off an innings in Adelaide with a six in 2019 has certainly captured the imagination.

The ICC also shared pictures comparing Test rankings from 2009 to 2019. It could be symbolic in many ways but none of the players who were part of the list in 2009 are in the latest rankings. The 2009 batting list is headed by Shivnarine Chanderpaul and features Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, Kevin Pietersen and Michael Clarke in the top 5.

The current list is headed by Indian captain Virat Kohli, followed by Kane Williamson and Cheteshwar Pujara.

In the ODI rankings, MS Dhoni was number 1 batsman in 2009, while Virat Kohli heads the list in 2019. Change of guard in every which way!