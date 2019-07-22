Indian former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni reportedly said that he has no immediate plans of retiring during a discussion with chief selector MSK Prasad, according to a source quoted by Times of India. He was also informed by the selector that he is not anymore in the scheme of things as they are planning the future of Indian cricket keeping youngsters in mind.

"He (Dhoni) has told Prasad that he's not retiring for now. However, he has been told that he's not in the scheme of things. We're going ahead with the youngsters. He told us to go ahead with our plans. That's why in the presser, Prasad said that we're looking ahead now. Now, it's up to him if he wants to retire today, tomorrow, or whenever he wants to," a source told TOI on Sunday.

On July 21, Prasad did not say anything in the open about Dhoni's retirement and stated that a player of Dhoni's calibre knows when to call it a day. He indicated that Rishabh Pant will be the occupant of the wicket-keeper's position.

"Retirement is purely an individual (decision). A legendary cricketer like Dhoni knows when to retire. The future course of action is in the hands of the selection committee. I don't think we need to discuss anything more on it. First of all, he is not available. Second, we have already started grooming youngsters.

"Having said that, we had certain road maps till the World Cup. Subsequently, post the World Cup, we have laid down a few more plans. We thought of giving as many opportunities to Pant to see that he is groomed. That's our plan right now," the chief selector explained.

It will be interesting to see where MS Dhoni's cricketing career lies after the West Indies tour if Pant fits well into the team. It may bring curtains down one Dhoni's journey on the international stage. Considering his average performance in the recently concluded World Cup and the fact that age is not on his side, many think the time is right for him to hang up his boots.