The social media pages of Chennai Superkings (CSK) shared the picture of its captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay. Those snap has now gone viral.

"Master and the blaster! #WhistlePodu #Yellove, [sic]" the official Instagram account of CSK posted. Soon more pictures started doing rounds on social media.

Why Did They Land at the Same Place?

Vijay was busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie Beast at Sree Gokulam Studios on the outskirts of Chennai. MS Dhoni too came to the venue to film an ad. On hearing that the cricketer was in the studios, the actor went straight to his caravan.

Reportedly, they had a good chat before they decided to take a break.

Vijay enjoys a huge fan following among the Tamil cine-goers and MS Dhoni is no less. Thanks to his association with Chennai Superkings, he has a special place in Tamils' hearts.

MS Dhoni is fondly called 'Thala' by fans.

Beast Progressing Brisk

The shooting of Vijay's Beast is progressing at a rapid pace. The third schedule is happening with major portions being filmed on the hero. Yogi Babu, Aparna, VTV Ganesh and a few others are taking part in the shoot.

The latest buzz is that actor Sivakarthikeyan is rumoured to be writing a song for Beast. Anirudh Ravichander will score the music.

The upcoming movie, which is produced by Sun Pictures, has Pooja Hegde playing the female lead. Sun Pictures-funded project has Manoj Paramahamsa handling the cinematography.

Sun Pictures had originally planned Vijay's 65th movie with AR Murugadoss. However, he walked out of the project due to creative differences with the production house. Vetrimaaran, Sudha Kongara, and Magizh Thirumeni were also in the race to direct Vijay-starrer, but in the end, Nelson Dilipkumar got the opportunity to direct the flick.