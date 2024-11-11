Popular YouTubers Logan Paul and MrBeast arrived in India in the wee hours of Sunday. The duo's arrival in Mumbai sent fans and paparazzi into a frenzy. Logan and Mr Beast have come to the city to launch a premium chocolate brand.

On Sunday, an event was held in the city which was also attended by YouTubers Logan Paul and MrBeast. It saw Bollywood celebs Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor among other kids in attendance. Serval videos also show Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan attending the same event where the influencers duo were also part of.

A video shared by paparazzo shows Kareena Kapoor sitting with Taimur, while Saif carried Jeh on his shoulder. Another video shows Jeh raising his hand when the anchor asks for a picture with Mr Beast.

Another clip on paparazzo's Instagram feed shows Genelia D'Souza and Malaika Arora waving to paps.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on her IG feed, which shows her son along with her husband Raj Kundra elated to meet the international influencers. Other celebs who met Logan and MrBeast include Ronit Roy's son.

The global influencers Logan Paul and MrBeast are expected to collaborate with India's top YouTuber, Ajey Nagar—popularly known as CarryMinati—for an exclusive event in Mumbai.

Logan Paul is preparing for an upcoming boxing match against legendary boxer Mike Tyson scheduled for November 15 at Texas' AT&T Stadium.

Earlier on Sunday, MrBeast was clicked by the paparazzi enjoying an auto ride in the city. He even showed off a bar of his Feastables chocolate, which will soon be launched in India, while greeting the press.

Paps call Logan - Yogen Paul

Desi paparazzi are known for their interaction with the celebs, a video has gone viral, which shows, Logan along with his team in the Bandra, wherein paps addressed Logan as Yogen.