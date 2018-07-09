Television actor Ravi Kumar Azad who is popularly known as Mr. Haathi from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma passed away on Monday, July 9. The actor, who had been unwell for three days, suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital on Mira Road in Mumbai but was declared dead on arrival.

Ravi Kumar's co-star from the show, Mandar Chandwadkar, popularly known as a social secretary, shared his reaction with Spotboye.

It's such a shocking news. This morning we all were supposed to shoot for a sequence together at Filmcity. But then we came to know he is unwell so we decided to let him rest and go ahead with the scene without him. I will only say he completed all his work before leaving us. This was a fresh scene which we were supposed to shoot (crying). He didn't leave anything incomplete. He was such a happy go lucky man. I still can't believe that he is not with us."

Fans and other celebs are heartbroken on hearing this news. Big Boss celebrity and actor Hiten Tejwani reacted on the news on Twitter.

He wrote: Saddened to hear about the untimely death of Kavi Kumar Azad. You will be missed! #DrHathi #tarakmehtakaooltahchashma #RIP

A lot of fans also tweeted in remorse of the actor's death. He was truly an entertainer and will be remembered for his work in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma.

Saddened to hear about the untimely death of Kavi Kumar Azad. You will be missed! #DrHathi #tarakmehtakaooltahchashma #RIP — hitentejwani (@tentej) July 9, 2018

Still I m in a state of shock?

I have never watched a single episode of Game Of Thrones or FRIENDS, but I have never missed a single episode of #TMKOC series for the past 10 years! The show is like a part of our family, and any loss is hurtful ??

RIP Dr haathi?#tmkoc pic.twitter.com/ar6jPTriG9 — Komal (@Komal54335888) July 9, 2018

Very sad to hear the news of #TMKOC senior & brilliant actor @KaviKumarAzad's death. Nobody can play Dr. Haathi's role better than him. Just can't believe it. @AsitKumarrModi gokuldham society ke doctor hi chorr kar chale gye. ?? — Siddhanshu Agarwal (@agarwal9599) July 9, 2018