Madhya Pradesh Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Vishwas Sarang, has slammed People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her remarks comparing India's treatment of minorities to that in Bangladesh.

Sarang accused Mufti of making "anti-national" statements and defended India's democratic framework and its treatment of minorities.

"The Muslim community in India lives with full democratic rights, enjoying more freedoms and opportunities than in many Muslim-majority countries," Sarang told IANS.

Speaking about Mufti's own position as a testament to these rights, Sarang said, "Mehbooba Mufti is also living here with full constitutional rights. Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh are shameful and cannot be tolerated. It is ironic that some people enjoy the privileges of India while making statements sympathetic to another country."

Condemning the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, Sarang stated, "Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh are shameful and intolerable. Such actions will not go without consequences."

Earlier on Sunday, Mehbooba Mufti's remarks came while addressing the media in Jammu.

She said, "Today, I am afraid that the situation which was during 1947, we are being taken towards that direction. When the youth talk of jobs, they don't get it. We don't have good hospitals, education... They are not improving the condition of roads but are trying to demolish mosques in search of temples. The Sambhal incident is very unfortunate. Some were working in shops and were shot. In Bangladesh, atrocities are being committed on Hindus. If atrocities are committed on minorities in India also, then what is the difference between India and Bangladesh? I don't find any difference between India and Bangladesh."

The Madhya Pradesh Minister also addressed allegations of religious conversions in the state. "The state government has a zero-tolerance policy towards religious conversions achieved through coercion or inducements," Sarang affirmed.

He noted that FIRs had been lodged in recent cases and assured stringent action against perpetrators. "We are committed to ensuring such incidents do not occur in the future," he added.

