Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the officials to prepare a list of the employees missing or absent from their duties for the past several years.

The state's Finance Department has taken this initiative and instructed all departments to find out the employees who have been missing without information.

Sources in the Finance Department told IANS that besides departments operating from the Secretariat offices in Bhopal, district administrations and various other departments operating under the state government, have also been instructed to prepare a list of missing employees.

There is no specific number of such employees at present, but the number of missing employees could be between 2,000 to 4,000 across the state, the sources added.

District Collectors have been asked to inspect and prepare a list of missing employees in their respective districts. The district administrations have asked to submit their report to the Finance Department soon.

"State government employees found missing without informing their respective departments for more than five years will be declared as dice-non," a senior official in the Finance Department said.

Dice-non stands for the period of leave employees take without information to the office. The government can initiate disciplinary action against such employees.

It came after the government noticed that work in several departments was pending despite having adequate employees for the particular section.

The heads of the departments began restructuring the system, including decorum in offices and noticed that some employees were not responding to instructions despite multiple notices against them.

These missing employees are not just getting monthly wages but availing of other benefits from the state government without serving.

(With inputs from IANS)