The death toll in the fire incident in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district on Tuesday rose to 11, while around 200 others are being treated after sustaining burn injuries.

The severity of the blast in a firecracker factory was captured in a video, showing debris striking people filming the incident, highlighting the chaotic aftermath of the explosion.

The fire that broke out in the firecracker factory quickly engulfed several houses located in the surrounding area. The fire was doused jointly by the SDRF and firefighters after hours of effort.

The rescue teams are still searching for bodies amid the debris. The number of causalities may go up in the coming hours as many have received severe burn injuries and are being treated at different hospitals.

Those who received critical burn injuries were taken to AIIMS Bhopal through a green corridor set up by the police.

As many as 172 persons have been admitted to different hospitals, while 48 of them have been discharged after treatment, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

"The remaining injured persons are undergoing treatment. They are expected to reach home shortly. Arrangements have also been made to keep common people away from the factory premises. The slab is being removed carefully to find out whether anyone is buried underneath," Yadav added.

The Chief Minister, meanwhile, has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

At a high-level meeting in the wake of the tragic incident, Yadav instructed all the district administrations to send reports within 24 hours as to whether the firecracker factories operating in their respective districts are complying with the relevant rules and regulations.

The government has also announced to provide an amount of Rs 4 lakh to the family of each deceased, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured persons, and Rs 50,000 to the moderately injured persons.

Yadav informed that the Central government has also sanctioned an amount of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of each of the deceased person, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

