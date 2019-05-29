Farmers in Madhya Pradesh began a three-day long protest on Wednesday, May 29, demanding the fulfilment of Kamal Nath government's loan waiver promise. The Congress government in the state had promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh before the Assembly elections.

Milk and vegetable supplies in #MadhyaPradesh are likely to be affected with #farmers in the state holding a three-day protest to press the #KamalNath #government to fulfill its #LoanWaiver promise.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/ciGOC1E35G — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 29, 2019

The state chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Anil Yadav said that the farmers are still getting notices from the bank, threatening them to be declared defaulters, so the promise made to the farmers is yet to be fulfilled. The Union leaders insisted for a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss their demands.

Implementation of the Swaminathan panel recommendations and Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce is also being demanded by the farmers.

Sachin Yadav, the State Agriculture Minister met the farmers on Tuesday evening but was unsuccessful in convincing them to end the protests.

Milk and vegetable supplies were disrupted in Dewas, Dhar, Ujjain and Rajgarh on the first day of the protests, and are likely to be affected throughout the state.

(With inputs from IANS)