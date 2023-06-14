The Congress party is gearing up for a momentous event as party sources revealed plans for a joint rally featuring party President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh.

This strategic move comes on the heels of General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's highly successful campaign kick-off in Jabalpur on Monday.

Following the resounding triumph of Priyanka Gandhi's public meeting in Jabalpur, sources indicate that the Congress party is now envisioning an impactful joint rally of Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the Bundelkhand region, scheduled for July.

The specific date and venue for this momentous event will be finalized in the coming days, as the party aims to maximize its reach and influence in the crucial electoral battleground.

Priyanka Gandhi's address in Jabalpur on Monday showcased the party's inspiration from the successful strategies employed in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where the Congress secured recent victories.

The rally also signaled the party's intent to highlight the ruling BJP's involvement in various scandals, particularly the alleged corruption surrounding the Mahakal Lok corridor project.

Building on the party's promises during the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress has once again pledged to waive farmers' loans should it return to power in Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

In addition, Priyanka Gandhi unveiled a series of financial schemes designed to uplift the lives of the people. This includes a proposed scheme called 'Nari Samman Yojana,' which promises Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, countering the BJP's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' launched recently by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Further, the Congress aims to provide subsidized cooking gas priced at Rs 500 to combat Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Ujjawala Yojana' launched in May 2016, ensuring affordable access to essential resources for the people of Madhya Pradesh.

With the impending joint rally of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the Congress is poised to make a strong statement in Madhya Pradesh's electoral landscape. As the party continues to roll out its visionary plans and connect with the aspirations of the people, the political dynamics of the state are set to witness an electrifying transformation.

The Congress also made another major announcement of implementing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to gain support of the state government employees and their families in the run-up to the upcoming elections.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh has restored OPS. Our government in Karnataka has also cleared the five guarantees (the poll promises made by the party )," Priyanka Gandhi said in Jabalpur.

