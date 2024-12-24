The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as 'Good Governance Day' by organising a programme across the state on Wednesday.

Besides, a mega event will be held in the Chhatarpur district of the Bundelkhand region, programmes will be organised at each district and block office of the BJP involving local citizens and party supporters across the state.

Initially, the celebration will start with showcasing an exhibition to highlight the achievements of former PM Vajpayee at BJP headquarters here on Tuesday evening.

Madhya Pradesh Media In-charge Ashish Agrawal told IANS that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with state BJP Chief V. D. Sharma will be present at the event.

The exhibition will highlight former PM Vajpayee's achievements right from his formative years and the BJP's political success -- from just two seats in 1984 to the party coming to power at the Centre.

The main event that would be organised in Chhatarpur, during which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ken-Betwa river linking national project, the country's first interlinking of rivers project under the national perspective plan.

According to the state government, the Ken-Betwa project will provide irrigation facilities to various districts in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, benefitting lakhs of families of farmers.

The project will also provide drinking water facilities to the people of the region.

On this occasion, PM Modi will release a commemorative stamp and coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee, who was born in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior -- erstwhile princely state of Scindia dynasty on December 25, 1924.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a floating solar project established at Omkareshwar in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

The project is expected to help in reducing carbon emissions and will pave the way for the government's mission of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Former PM Vajpayee's native state of Madhya Pradesh played a huge role in shaping his political career as he was elected to the Lok Sabha twice (1971 from Gwalior and 1991 from Vidisha) from the state.

The former PM died on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

(With inputs from IANS)