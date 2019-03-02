mous
A caricature of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was released by Pakistan on March 1 after his MiG-21 jet was struck down in PoKTwitter

The sheer grit and resilience with which Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman conducted himself in the enemy country's captivity have already made hearts in India swell with pride. And if that wasn't enough, it is the handlebar moustache look of the brave air force officer which is surely going to be a fad among the fashionistas in the country.

Abhinandan's moustache although depicts a typical armed force officer's look is also somewhat a manifestation of Tamilian men who grow their moustaches like no one else.

The legend has it that the soldiers in the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army often sport Abhinandan look or maybe the Wing Commander borrowed it from there.

To top it all, Abhinandan's meticulously manicured moustache looks a perfect match with a thin beard, something we have also seen Tollywood heroes sport. 

Not surprisingly, Twiterrati is comparing Abhinandan's look with the legends of Bollywood and Tollywood such as Ranveer Singh and Rajnikanth.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Amid reports of Bollywood producers queuing before the Central Board for Film Certification(CBFC)  for the grabbing titles of their next war films such as Abhinandan, Abhinandan-My Hero, there are also debates on who will step into Abhinandan's shoes and perform his role on silver screen.