The sheer grit and resilience with which Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman conducted himself in the enemy country's captivity have already made hearts in India swell with pride. And if that wasn't enough, it is the handlebar moustache look of the brave air force officer which is surely going to be a fad among the fashionistas in the country.

Abhinandan's moustache although depicts a typical armed force officer's look is also somewhat a manifestation of Tamilian men who grow their moustaches like no one else.

The legend has it that the soldiers in the Madras Regiment of the Indian Army often sport Abhinandan look or maybe the Wing Commander borrowed it from there.

To top it all, Abhinandan's meticulously manicured moustache looks a perfect match with a thin beard, something we have also seen Tollywood heroes sport.

Not surprisingly, Twiterrati is comparing Abhinandan's look with the legends of Bollywood and Tollywood such as Ranveer Singh and Rajnikanth.

Amid reports of Bollywood producers queuing before the Central Board for Film Certification(CBFC) for the grabbing titles of their next war films such as Abhinandan, Abhinandan-My Hero, there are also debates on who will step into Abhinandan's shoes and perform his role on silver screen.

I propose that Ranveer Singh should play the role of #Abhinandan in the Bollywood movie about to be made - no one else can carry off that moustache. P.S.: And PLEASE! Not Salman Khan! — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) March 1, 2019

Abhinandan's moustache will be the next styling sensation throughout India. Don't be flabbergasted by the fact when the barber asks you 'Abhinandan cut chahiye?'#Abhinandancomingback #AbhinandhanReturns #AbhinandanDiwas #Abhinandan #moustache — Raunak Jalan (@Sarcastic_RJ) March 1, 2019

Veer Madrasi !

This type of moustaches generally seen in Madras regiment of #indianarmy and #AbhinandanVarthaman

also belongs to same place.. now people can relate the inspiration behin his moustaches#Abhinandan #AbhinandanDiwas pic.twitter.com/edsMyJSUJI — Indian Military Updates (@MilitaryUpdate_) March 2, 2019

Indian Youth and Indian Millennials please don't emulate #Abhinandan's moustache. Daring isn't exhibited through appearance. It is exhibited through execution, implementation and accomplishment. Going to a barber won't make you #AbhinandanVarthaman instead take a AFCAT test. — Vishal Telang (@iamvishaltelang) March 1, 2019