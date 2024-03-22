Ankita Lokhande along with her husband Vicky Jain attended the special screening of her film Veer Savarkar. Other celebrities also attended the bash mainly her Bigg Boss housemates Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Khanzaadi. Ankita's friend Rashmi Desai, Srishty Rode. Ankita's mother-in-law was also there to watch the film.

Ankita lashes out at the media for invading privacy

Ankita warmly greeted the media and posed with Vicky Jain for photo ops.

However, a clip that has gone viral shows, Ankita Lokhande losing her cool at paparazzi present at the screening of her film, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'. Ankita lashed out at the paparazzo to move back.

It so happened that paps were coming inside the movie theatre to click Ankita and other celebs who were watching the film. Ankita stopped the media.

In a video Ankita Lokhande who was watching the film came out of the theatre screen and scolded paps. She said, "This is not right, it's not done. Film chal rahi hai andar (a film is playing inside)."

Netizens supported the actor and said that paps had crossed the line. While a section of netizens slammed Ankita for overreacting in a given situation.

Ankita's mother's interaction with paps

In the video, Ankita's mother-in-law was asked about her opinion on the trailer at Ankita Lokhande's star-studded premiere of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', Ranjana replied, "Abhi film dekhte hai, phir batate hain (Now, let me first watch the film, and then I will tell you) "

Talking about Ankita, her mother-in-law said, "Hamari ankita ek dam A1 hai. Woh toh humesha he achi hoti hai (she is always good)."

The film has received mixed responses from movie-goers.

The film is not about India's freedom struggle but about a man. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

In the film, Ankita plays the role of Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, while Randeep essays Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks Ankita and Randeep's first onscreen collaboration together. Apart from acting in the film, Randeep has also directed, co-written, and co-produced it.