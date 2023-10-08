Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is often seen indulging in blunt interaction with paparazzi. However, most of the time she is seen telling the photogs to give her space and not click her. Time and again when Papraazi tried to click her or shoot her video she was seen shooing them away.

On Saturday night, once again Tapasse grabbed eyeballs when she lost her calm and told the photogs to give her way so that she could enter her car.

On October 7, 2023, Taapsee was seen enjoying her dinner with her friends, and as soon as she stepped out of the restaurant, she was surrounded by the paparazzi, eager to catch one clear glimpse of the actress.

She wasn't expecting that the media would be stationed outside. In the clips, she is heard saying, "Please hatt jaiyye, please hatt jaiyye nahi toh bolenge dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jaiyye -please, hatt jaiyye, hatt jaiyye, hatt jaiyye. Aaramse bol rahe hai nahi toh bologe dhakka lag gaya. Hatt jao, hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao, please hatt jao" which translates to.. (Please move or else you will say you got pushed. Please move. I'm saying coolly or else you will say you got pushed. Please move)."

Not just that, but she also added, "Aaram se bol rahe hai nahi toh bologe dhakka lag gaya." (I am requesting nicely otherwise you'll later say we pushed you).

Netizens slam Taapsee

Taapsee's words did not go down well with netizens, and they slammed her for being arrogant and rude. A section of netizens always dubbed her as Jaya Bachchan lite.

A user, "She's requesting with a "Please" so that she can sit in her car. What's wrong with that??"

Another wrote, "Next Jaya Bachchan".

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan also doesn't like being clicked and is often seen schooling paps and telling them to stay away.

Work front

Taapsee is gearing up for the release of one of the biggest films of her career Dunki. This is the first time she will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, Dunki is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Christmas this year.