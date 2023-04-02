After turning heads with her gorgeous attire at the launch of NMACC event, Kareena Kapoor Khan many many go weak in their knees with her Day 2 look. The diva chose to go with a black outfit and looked every bit of a boss lady. Kareena posed for the shutterbugs along with husband Saif Ali Khan. But many on social media felt she was overdoing it with the pout.

Social media irked

"She iz over doing it," one user wrote. "What's she doing It's like she's working hard on the assignment for teacher grading individually," another user commented. "Your mouth will fall off," a social media user dropped a comment on the video. "Sarro n normal picture click krwayi h but bebo is bebo with pout," another social meida user opined.

"Extreme pout," a netizen reacted. "Too much posing," another netizen wrote. However, there were many who loved how Bebo posed and even called her the "queen of posing". Sharing pictures of her look for the event, Kareena had written on social media, "Minimalism is not a lack of something. It's simply the perfect amount of something -Nicholas Burroughs".

Kareena lauds Urfi's fashion sense

Kareena was recently in news for lauding Urfi Javed's dressing sense. In an interview with Times Now, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actress said, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."