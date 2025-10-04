Mount Gorichen expedition in Arunachal Pradesh completed by Indian Army

In a remarkable display of courage, endurance, and teamwork, a team of the Indian Army completed the expedition to Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh showcasing the grit, discipline, and adventurous spirit of the soldiers in the challenging terrain of the Eastern Himalayas, officials said on Friday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that the expedition was flagged off by the GOC, Spear Head Division Lt Gen AS Pendharkar from Likabali Military station on August 20.

He said that the advance party had moved earlier on August 13 for reconnaissance, liaison, and coordination.

The team, thereafter, moved through Missamari, Tenga, and Senge, carrying out systematic acclimatisation and preparatory training up to Senge (9,500 feet).

This phase ensured that the soldiers were physically conditioned and operationally ready for the demanding climb ahead, the spokesman said, adding that commencing the climb from Mago Road Head (12,200 feet) on September 1, the expedition advanced via Merathang Base Camp, Chokarsum, Camp-I, and Summit Camp.

Braving harsh weather, icy ridges, and thin air, the team steadily moved upwards, establishing the intermediate camps, fixing ropes, and carrying load ferries en-route, the official said.

On September 19, the soldiers of Spear Corps successfully scaled Mount Gorichen (21,286 feet/6,488 m), unfurling the National Flag at the summit, symbolising indomitable courage and pride.

The expedition thereafter commenced its return journey via the established camps and road heads and was flagged in by GOC Spear Corps, Lt Gen Pendharkar at Dimapur on Friday (October 3).

The successful conduct of the Mount Gorichen Expedition 2025 reaffirms the adventure ethos of the Indian Army, while epitomising physical endurance, mental resilience, and operational excellence in extreme altitudes and unforgiving terrain, the Defence PRO said.