Mouni Roy makes awkward hand gestures, twirls at runway; gets trolled

Bollywood and TV celebrities participated in the ongoing Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 in Mumbai. Celebs like Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi, Sunny Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Divyanka Tripathi, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Zahrah S. Khan, Sumona Chakravarti, and Smriti Irani walked the ramp in stunning ethnic couture.

Amid several celebs who have so far walked the ramp, it's Mouni Roy, who is one of the most regular actors to walk at runways, has once again grabbed attention for her outfit and walk.

At the runway, Mouni Roy was seen twirling and even performed a few steps of the mujra dance.

Several videos and photos of Mouni Roy from the ramp have gone viral. Netizens slammed Mouni for doing mujra steps during her ramp walk, and the hand pose she made on the runway also didn't go down well with social media users.

Many were of the view that it looked inappropriate.

A user wrote, "Omg dupatta not matching with blouse not matching with skirt , camera main saaf dikh raha hai."

Another mentioned, "Honestly, don't get what they're doing. Isn't modelling about being professional? Why the extra dance moves? Just stick to walking like pros."