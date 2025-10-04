Congratulations are in order for Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, as she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Rohan Thakkar.

On Thursday, the Gor Dhana, which is a pre-wedding Gujarati ritual, which took place at Arjun Kapoor's residence. It was an intimate affair attended by Arjun, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasa Stankovic, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, Anshula took to Instagram to share pictures from the ceremony. As Janhvi and Khushi didn't pose for the paparazzi on the day of the engagement, netizens speculated that they had skipped the event. However, their pictures from inside the ceremony proved otherwise.

For her big day, Anshula wore a regal purple bandhani lehenga by Arpita Mehta. The ensemble featured a V-neck blouse detailed with pastel tie-dye embroidery and a voluminous skirt adorned with zardozi floral handwork and sequins. A matching dupatta draped gracefully added the pre-bridal touch to Anshula's ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor opted for an ivory lehenga embellished with delicate pastel-hued sequins. She styled her look with a statement diamond necklace, letting the outfit shine without going overboard. Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, wore a mint-green organza saree paired with a heavily embroidered bralette blouse.

Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time, chose an Indo-Western set by Siddhartha Bansal featuring a printed skirt, blouse, and coordinated blazer. Her look was elevated with bold accessories, oversized chandbali earrings, layered necklaces, anklets, and a chic potli bag.

Maheep and Shanaya twinned in red ethnic outfits. Sharing the carousel post, Anshula penned a heartfelt note.

Anshula's note read, "This wasn't just our Gor Dhana, it was love showing up in every little detail. Ro's favourite words have always been "Always and Forever" - and today, they started to feel real in the sweetest way. His love makes me believe fairytales don't just live in books, they live in moments like these."

She further wrote, "A room overflowing with laughter, hugs, blessings, and the people who make our world feel full. And then, Ma's love...quietly wrapping itself around us. In her flowers, in her words, in her seat, in the way her presence could still be felt everywhere. All I remember is looking around and thinking: this is what forever should feel like. Rab raakha."

In the photos, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula got teary-eyed during the ceremony.

Khushi Kapoor also shared a series of photos from the Gor Dhana ceremony. In the photos, Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahirya can't take his eyes off his lady-love in fmaly picture.

About Anshula and Rohan's love story

Anshula and Rohan met on a dating app, and it was in July this year, when the latter proposed to her for marriage. Anshula had shared a post about the proposal, which read, "I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes (sic)."

The wedding date of Anshula and Rohan is not yet revealed.

For the unversed, Arjun and Anshula's childhood had already been shaken years earlier when their father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, separated from their mother, Mona, to marry the late superstar Sridevi. Arjun has often spoken about how he distanced himself from his father for years, feeling betrayed by the decision.

Anshula and Arjun lost their mother, Mona Kapoor, to cancer in March 2012, just before Arjun's Bollywood debut, Ishaqzaade. Anshula was still very young then, and the siblings leaned on each other through one of the toughest chapters of their lives.