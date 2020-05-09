Mouni Roy has been making the right noise in the industry ever since she became popular for her steamy portrayal in Naagin serial. The diva then went on to perform an upbeat item song in KGF and now she will also be seen sharing space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra.

The actress is currently spending her time with her family during the lockdown and has been making the most of it. She recently uploaded a few pictures with kids in the house and stole millions of hearts with her cute looks.

In the pictures, Mouni was seen wearing a white loose shirt which she paired it with a short leopard print skirt. She let her shiny long locks down and wore sneakers to complete her lockdown looks.

From performing yoga to sketching with pencils, Mouni had been brushing up her inner skills during the lockdown. She had also been interacting with fans to keep them entertained while they sit inside their houses to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Mouni has a huge fan following and is known for taking the internet by storm with her steamy pictures. She is one of the few TV actresses who have made a smooth transition from the small screen to the silver screen. She was last seen in Made In China wherein she shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao.