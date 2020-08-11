Rumours have been abuzz in the tinsel town about Mouni Roy's engagement. The speculations sparked off after the actress flashed a huge diamond ring, leaving her 13.7 million Instagram fans wondering whether she got engaged secretly.

The Naagin actress was stuck in the UAE after the lockdown came into effect to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Recently, she moved to London over professional commitment. However, the 35-year old has remained active on social media and constantly giving updates about her activities.

In the recent posts, Mouni Roy flaunted a diamond on her ring finger. This paved way for the rumours of her secret engagement and her fans too have bombarded her with questions pertaining to it.

In her recently-shared photos on Instagram, she flashed the ring. The actress posted photos and wrote, "SAREE GIRL FOREVER...Indian Handlooms have been world renowned for its uniqueness and intrinsic designs. Our weavers work hard to preserve age-old techniques indigenous to our culture & heritage. On National Handloom Day I.e. 7th August ( Today) let us not only appreciate skills of our weavers and artisans but also support the clarion call of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going 'Vocal For Local' #Vocal4Handmade @narendramodi, @smritiiraniofficial, @ministryoftextilesgoi."

However, the actress, who shot to fame with TV serial Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, had put an end to the rumours of her affair with a Dubai-based businessman. "People who matter know I'm single and it's not about a shortage of time because you can compartmentalize your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can't just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I'm grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don't think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it," she was quoted as saying in an interview.