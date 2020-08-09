Here's big news for fans of Mouni Roy. If the actress' recent picture is anything to go by, then the gorgeous beauty seems to have found the love of her life and gotten secretly engaged in London.

The Brahmastra actress has recently flown from Dubai to London due to her work commitment. Since then, she had been updating her fans with her daily routine and what she is up to. She was stranded in UAE during the coronavirus lockdown. She flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photo shoot, and stayed with an old friend there.

While Mouni had been on a photo-sharing spree after finally moving to London, her recent Instagram post has made everyone wonder whether she got engaged in a hush hush ceremony with the love of her life, who is still unknown.

In a video shared on Instagram stories, Mouni was seen wishing her friend Roshni Chopra while using a filter. And while doing so, she flaunted a huge diamond ring on her finger which caught everyone's attention.

However, a couple of days ago, Mouni had posted a picture wearing a cream coloured saree with a red sleeveless blouse along with a matching bindi. In the pictures, she was seen wearing the same diamond ring which most people didn't notice. Many thought it must have been a part of the photoshoot that she had to wear a ring on her finger.

But her recent video has now sparked speculations of her secret engagement and her fans are going berserk to know if the rumours are true or false.

While Mouni has never spoken about her better half or dating someone, it remains to be seen if the Naagin actress will shock everyone with a happy surprise.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.