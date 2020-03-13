Motorola Razr -- one of the most highly-anticipated smartphones of the year -- is finally ready to get launched in India. The Lenovo-owned brand announced that it will launch the new foldable device on March 16, 2020, in the country.

Motorola also announced that instead of hosting an on-ground event, it will launch the Motorola Razr online "in the wake of the recent outbreak of COVID-19." The Coronavirus has claimed more than 4500 lives across the globe and the World Health Organisation has declared it a global pandemic.

Motorola Razr launch live stream

The Motorola Razr will be launched in India at 12:30 pm this Monday. The event will be live-streamed on Motorola India's official YouTube channel. Users can head over to the company's official YouTube channel and set a reminder for the event. The launch will also be available to stream on Motorola's official Facebook page.

Razr will be Flipkart Exclusive

Ahead of the Motorola Razr launch, Flipkart already has a microsite dedicated to the foldable phone, confirming that the phone will be available as a Flipkart Exclusive in India. Motorola will announce the availability of the device during the launch.

Motorola Razr specifications

The registrations for the Motorola Razr are active on Motorola's India website. The new foldable phone is a re-imagined version of Moto Razr-- the iconic flip phone from Motorola. The device has already been launched globally.

It features a 2.7-inch display on the back which can be used to see notifications, call alerts, and text messages when the phone is closed and sports a 6.2-inch foldable screen made of polymer. The Motorola Razr has a zero-gap hinge to stop dust from getting inside the device.

The Motorola Razr is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor instead of the latest flagship Qualcomm chipset. The device sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The foldable Razr features a single 16MP camera sensor on the back. The US pricing of the Motorola Razr is $1500, which converts to around Rs 1.1 lakh on conversion.

The Motorola Razr could experience tough competition in India with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. The next-gen foldable phone from Samsung costs Rs 1,09,999 in India and comes with better specifications.