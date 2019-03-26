After teasing for several days, Motorola finally launched the Moto G7, but to everyone's surprise, it has also announced the company's generic Android One series phone Motorola One on March 25 evening.

The new Moto G7 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ screen on the front and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell on the back with 3D glass cover.

Inside, the Motorola phone comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with Android Pie OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole under mixed usage. It also boasts 15W Turbo Charge features, wherein 15 minutes of charging will offer you 9 hours of talk time.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Moto G7 comes with the 12MP+5MP dual camera on the back and an equally impressive 8MP front snapper.

Also, it offers two layers of security with fingerprint sensor in addition to face-unlock and if both activated, it will be twice as protective, mobile will be.

On the other hand, Motorola One is a generic version of the popular Motorola One Power, which was first announced in the second half of 2018.

Motorola One features 5.99-inch Max Vision HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charge capability. It also houses a 13MP+2MP dual camera on the back and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front.

A notable aspect of the Motorola One is that runs pure Android Pie OS and is guaranteed to get two years of software support and an additional year of Google security patch.

Moto G7 will be available at all leading mobile stores and on Flipkart in clear white and ceramic black variants for Rs 16,999

Whereas the Motorola One is also available on all authorised mobile stores and on Flipkart in clear white and ceramic black variants for Rs 13,999

As part of the launch offers, both the Motorola smartphones come with Rs. 2200 cash back offer via Reliance Jio. Consumers can redeem the amount with Rs 198 and Rs 299 4G data recharge tariff plans.

Key specifications of Moto G7: