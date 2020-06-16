Motorola is making its presence felt in the mid-range smartphone market with the launch of its all-new One Fusion+, which takes an aggressive pricing approach to rival competitive brands and secure a prominent place in the most recommended sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone list. Motorola One Fusion+ is a successor to last year's One Hyper, but the upgrades are worthy.

Motorola One Fusion+ is the company's first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, which might be a late-comer to the party but surely makes an impact. With a price tag of Rs 16,999, Motorola One Fusion+ brings attractive design, capable cameras, notch-less display and a lasting battery. This is a much-needed boost for the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, which was criticised recently over the pricing of its Moto Razr 2020.

"Developed in Motorola's design headquarters in Chicago, U.S.A, One fusion+ is truly a made-in-India smartphone that has been made-for-India through customised features designed to cater to the needs and desires of the Indian consumer with specific changes such as the Snapdragon 730G chipset and the top end 6BG RAM to deliver an extremely competitive feature set that exceeds expectations on all parameters," Motorola said in a statement.

Motorola One Fusion+ sale details

Motorola One Fusion+ will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting at noon on June 24. The smartphone comes in two colour options, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue, but there's just one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Motorola One Fusion+: What makes it an attractive choice?

Motorola One Fusion+ features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 16MP f/2.2 aperture front camera that pops up when in use. On the back, there are four cameras, combining a 64MP f/1.8 sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. This is an ideal setup for a smartphone to capture desirable shots in its price range, but we'll reserve our final judgement until we review the smartphone.

Motorola One Fusion+ features a fingerprint sensor on the back, unlike many phones that have gone the in-display sensor route. There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant as well.

Under the hood, Motorola One Fusion+ packs a Snapdragon 730G processor paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage expandable via microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The smartphone is powered by a 5.000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Motorola claims the handset can last two days on a single charge, which is possible considering the battery size and the rest of the spec-sheet.

Motorola One Fusion+ features a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, dual 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box for a clean, stock Android experience.