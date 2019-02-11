It's been little over two weeks since Lenovo-owned Motorola released the Android Pie to the flagship Moto Z3 and now, the company has expanded the availability of the Google's latest sweet baked dish-flavoured mobile OS to the popular upped mid-range phone Moto Z3 Play.

"Motorola is excited to announce a new software update for Moto Z3 play. This update brings important improvements to your phone. Android 9.0 Pie improves your mobile experience from the new Intuitive Navigation and Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode and a colorful settings menu, to anticipated longer battery life and revamped split screen. Android Pie also brings a redesigned Quick Settings, simplified volume controls, an easier way to manage notifications and more," the company said in the press note.

As of now, the Google Android Pie roll-out process for Moto Z3 Play is said to be carried out in the US. It is expected to be expanded to other global regions in the coming days.

Here's how to upgrade your Moto Z3 Play to Android Pie update:

If you have received a notification message for this update:

Select "Download and install". After the software has been installed, "Restart now" Your phone has been updated.

If you have not received a notification message for this update, follow the steps below to manually

update your phone:

Select the Settings icon in the apps menu. Select the "System". Select "System updates". Select "Download and install". After the software has been installed, "Restart now" Your phone has been updated.

Android Pie: All you need to know

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Besides Google's security patch, Android 9 Pie brings numerous new safety features, including a standardized biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

