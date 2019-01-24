Lenovo-owned Motorola has released the much-awaited Android Pie update to the company's flagship smartphone Moto Z3.

Google's sweet pastry dish-flavoured OS brings several improvements in terms of performance enhancement, extend battery life via adaptive display brightness controls, more security improvements to thwart the latest malware, new anti-phishing tools and more to the Motorola Moto Z3.

This new Android Pie OS update for Moto Z3 brings a unique feature that no other phones in the market can boast of. It enables the Motorola phone to support superfast 5G network through a Moto Mod.

For those unaware, the 5G Moto Mod is built by Motorola in collaboration with Qualcomm; to achieve this industry milestone, they have utilized the flagship Snapdragon X50 modem and millimetre wave components.

With 5G capability, consumers can enjoy peak internet speed up to 5Gbps to 10 Gbps that means 4K resolution multimedia contents with sizes 8GB or more can be downloaded in just seconds.

However, this feature will be limited to the US market and only for Verizon subscribers. Motorola has partnered with Verizon's 5G Network for the consumers. They can live stream 4K video instantly, connect home devices, working remotely and do gaming in AR and VR faster than ever before.

Here's how to upgrade your Moto Z3 to Android Pie update:

If you have received a notification message for this update:

Select "Download and install". After the software has been installed, "Restart now" Your phone has been updated.

If you have not received a notification message for this update, follow the steps below to manually

update your phone:

Select the Settings icon in the apps menu. Select "System". Select "System updates". Select "Download and install". After the software has been installed, "Restart now" Your phone has been updated.

Motorola Press Kit

Android Pie: All you need to know

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

One of the major highlights of Android Pie is the digital wellbeing. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

