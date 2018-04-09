Motorola is celebrating 45 years since it demonstrated the first hand-held portable telephone way back in 1973 and Amazon India has a small surprise for all the Moto fans in India. The e-commerce giant is hosting a Motorola 45th Anniversary Sale on its website to mark the occasion. The sale is currently live and will run until April 11.

As part of the sale, Amazon.in is offering huge discounts on a range of Motorola smartphones including the Moto G5, Moto G5S, Moto G5 Plus, Moto G5S Plus and the Moto Z2 Play.

Additionally, customers can avail various exchange offers and EMI options during the offer period. Let's take a look at the various Moto series smartphones on sale.

Moto G5 at Rs 8,388

The Moto G5 which was originally launched for Rs 11,999 has seen a lot of price cuts and discounts over time and the on-going Moto 45th Anniversary sale sees the phone at its lowest discounted price ever. The smartphone can be purchased for just Rs 8,388 in the gold option, while the black one is listed at a slightly higher price. (Product Link)

The Moto G5 comes with a 5-inch Full HD (1920x1080p) display, a 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and a 5MP wide-angle front-facing camera. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory, expandable up to 128GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 2800mAh removable Li-ion battery.

Moto G5 Plus (16GB) at Rs 9,990

The Moto G5 Plus is the better equipped elder brother of the Moto G5 and a more sensible option if you want to buy a decent camera-centric smartphone under Rs 10,000. The 16GB variant of the handset is currently listed at Rs 9,990 as part of the Amazon sale. (Product Link)

The Moto G5 Plus packs a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor along with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. The phone sports a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and Dual autofocus pixels, and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The Moto G5 Plus packs a 3000mAh non-removable Li-ion battery.

Moto G5S (4GB RAM +32GB Storage) at Rs 9,999

The Moto G5S is the special edition of the Moto G5 and it gets a generous Rs 4,000 price cut. The 32GB variant with 4GB of RAM can be picked up for just Rs 9,999, against its retail price of Rs 13,999. (Product Link)

The Moto G5S comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. It has a 16MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF and a 5MP front-facing camera with dedicated LED flash. The device packs a 3000mAh Lithium-ion battery that supports Moto Turbo Charging technology.

Moto G5S Plus at Rs 14,449

Likewise, the Moto G5S Plus is available at Rs 14,449 which isn't actually a big discount considering that it retails around Rs 14,999 on most days. Nevertheless, it is the best Moto smartphone currently out there for under Rs 15,000. (Product Link)

The Moto G5S Plus sports a dual rear camera with a 13MP + 13MP configuration and an 8MP front-facing camera with flash. The handset flaunts a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor along with 4GB of Ram and 64GB of storage which can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Moto G5S Plus is backed by a 3000mAh battery with 15W Turbo Charging support.

Moto Z2 Play at Rs

In case you're looking for a more premium device, then you have the Moto Z2 Play as an option. The handset is priced at RS 20,999 under the sale which is a good Rs 8,000 less than its launch price of Rs 27,999. (Product Link)

The Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display, a 12MP rear camera, and a 5MP front-facing camera. It is powered by a 2.6Ghz Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable up to 2TB). The Moo Z2 Play packs a 3000mAh battery and supports Moto Mods.

Exchange offers and EMI

Apart from the discounts, Amazon India has listed the smartphones with exchange offers that can give you up to RS 12,398 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Besides this, you can also avail EMI options from Axis Bank, Citibank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, RBL Bank, SBI, Standard Chartered Bank and Yes Bank.