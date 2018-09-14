Motorola faces a stiff challenge from brands like Xiaomi, Nokia, Honor and others, but it is not letting its guard down as the company continues to build on the popularity of its smartphone series. Moto G-series is incredibly popular and it got upgraded with Moto G6-series earlier this year. Now reports are pouring in about Moto G6-series successors Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus.

MySmartPrice obtained logos of Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus, suggesting that the company is already working on the new G-series phones. According to the report, both the phones are expected to be launched early next year, either towards the end of the first quarter or at the beginning of Q2 2019.

Motorola's Moto G-series have offered three variants, but the latest leak doesn't show any sign of Moto G7 Play. There's no strong evidence suggesting that the "Play" series will be discontinued next year, but it is certainly possible the company could give it a miss like it did with Moto G5-series.

Those who are looking for an affordable Moto G smartphone next year will have to settle for Moto G7 if the G7 Play is scrapped off next year. There's no other information about the Moto G7-series as it is clearly too soon to tell what's coming in the new phones.

However, there were some photos of a Moto G7 pre-release variant a couple of weeks ago showing us a "waterdrop" style notch on a bezel-less display. This is plausible as Oppo and Vivo have widely adopted the smaller notch design.

Other possible features that can be expected in the Moto G7-series include powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets with 4GB and 6GB RAM options in the G7 and G7 Plus, respectively. The overall design of the phones could also undergo a makeover, but again, it's all based on hunches and nothing concrete.