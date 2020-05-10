It is often said that a woman is complete only when she becomes a mother. Some agree to this, while some don't. The unending debate on this statement has changed the way women have been perceived over the years. Not only is she a homemaker, a mother, a wife, a daughter but also making giant strides in domains that have forever been male-dominated.

One such stream is film production where we can a lot of woman producers breaking the stereotype in the male-dominated entertainment industry. From Ekta Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Twinkle Khanna to many more these iron ladies are not only ace producers but also a hands-on mom.

This Mother's Day, have a look at these 6 Mompreneurs who not only have the last word on the but also at home!

Gauri Khan co-owner of Red Chillies entertainment and mum to three kids Suhana Khan, Aaryan Khan and AbRam Khan

Gauri Khan, is not successful interior designer, a producer she is also a co-owner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders, along with her husband Shahrukh Khan. despite having a bright career she is a wonderful mom to three children.

Aaryan Khan, Suhana Khan and lil AbRam Khan. Gauri is known to be as much a friend to her children as a mother. Although she is busy she makes it a point to be part of important days in their kid's life, be it sports day, graduation day or cultural events in school, she is often seen doing her parenting duties. Although she has a very busy life, she never misses a chance to hang out with her kids.

Ekta Kapoor: Producer and mother of Ravie Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is the content czarina. head honcho of Balaji Telefilms, Balaji Motion Pictures and Alt Balaji is one of the most successful and powerful producers we have in India. Ekta was 17 when she started working and with each passing year, her kingdom is growing and how!.

Not only is she nurturing three most important production houses, but Ekta is also a mom to Ravie Kapoor. She welcomed Ravie through surrogacy on January 27 and shared the good news on Twitter and also revealed her son's name. Being a single parent isn't easy but Ekta knows how to embrace motherhood with ease.

Farah Khan: Producer, Director, mom to triplets!

Farah Khan has not just traversed the journey from choreographer to director, but also effectively managed her role as a mother. She named her film company Three's A Company after she and her husband Shirish Kunder had triplets. She is often seen posting videos and accomplishments on her social media handle.

Twinkle Khanna: Author, Producer and full-time mother!

Known for her witty one-liners, Twinkle's unabashed attitude sets her apart from other. From being an actor to writer to a producer of Padman; she has donned the hat of multitasking with ease. Twinkle is not only a doting wife but also a powerful woman to two kids. She makes sure that her kids learn almost everything. The elder one Arav has already garnered appreciation for holding a black belt in martial arts. The little one is often seen gardening, being around mum. If this isn't enough, the writer-producer often shares the challenges of being a working mom and never shies away from calling herself a far-from-perfect mom.

Kiran Rao: Producer and Momprenuer

Kiran Rao started her film career as an assistant director in the movie Lagaan. Is a producer of socially relevant movies like Dangal, Dhobi Ghat. She and her husband Aamir Khan are parents to 10-year-old Azad. This mompreneur likes to keep away from the cameras very rarely giving a sneak peek into her private life. Insiders say Kiran is one affectionate mother and is often heard having engrossing conversations with the little one.

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Deepshikha Deshmukh, Film Producer- Pooja Entertainment is not only a successful producer but is also a hands-on mom. She also owns an organic skin brand called 'Love Organically'. In between running two companies, this mompreneur makes sure she invests ample time for her two children and family. A big believer in homeschooling, Deesphikha keeps videos of her kids and work on social media.

Here's wishing all the beautiful mom's a very Happy Mother's day!