The second Sunday in the month of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. It is a day to celebrate, honour and cherish the beautiful relationship of a mother and a child. Since the onset on Mother's Day, we are seeing our social media timeline bombarded with throwback pictures, mushy quotes and heavy captions for their beloved mothers.

As you know, due to national lockdown there can't be any grand celebrations. There are few actors who are stuck in different parts of India and are unable to go home and meet their mothers or send gifts like they did last year, however, they are trying their best to make this day a fun-filled one.

International Business times India exclusively got in touch with some of the Bollywood and TV celebs to know how they showering their love, gratitude towards their mothers despite staying away.

Excerpts:

Commando 2 actor Adah Sharma

I and mom are having some good fun time with each other, you must have seen my Instagram posts. What I miss doing with my mom is going to skate classes with her when I was in school. To make my mum feel special I will be cooking a scrumptious dinner for her. Chef Adah will cook noodles with burnt vegetables. (smiles)

Baarish 2 actor Asha Negi

Like every day I will call my mom on a video call. As mom is in Dehradoon and I am here in Mumbai. I will surely miss being her.

Popular Tv actor Shashank Vyas

My mother is not there anymore, but she was one of the most wonderful and beautiful people. She was my support system. I would like to share that when i was young and would break someone's windowpane while playing or used to get hurt she never told me to complain or create a ruckus, In fact she taught me to be strong and fight my own battles.

Bollywood actor Geeta Basra

My mom is in London so the mother's day there is celebrated in March, whole here in India we are celebrating it today. I will wish her on a video call. As its mother's day today, I have given subtle hints to Harbhajan to plan something special today. But I don't know whether he has got those hints or not.

TV actor Sara Khan of Biddai fame

I'm really happy that during this time of crisis I'm with her and will be making the most out of it. I will be cooking dinner for her, mostly Chicken Pulaav. For me, every day is a mother's day. Because she's the reason that I'm surviving today. Every time she's around me, it's special. If there wasn't a lockdown right now, I would have taken her shopping, and bought favourite things for her! But for now, i am at home with her.

Amol Parasher of TVF Tripling fame

It's been a long time since I have been away from my mom. As there is lockdown I won't be able to send her anything. Like every day today also will do a video call with her.

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta who will be making her digital debut with Rejetx 2 on Zee 5 shares

I am stuck in Mumbai, as when the lockdown was announced and I was here and couldn't fly back to Delhi. My mom is there and I wish I was with her, as this is the best time to be with my family. I would not have ever got so much time with her to spend ever. Can't do much as we are far away. So will do a viode call with her.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurrana

Hum Punjabi families mein itna mother's day nai hota. (In Punjabi families, mother's day doesn't exist) whatever she wants she asks me I'll gift her. It will be a usual day for us.

Sneha Wagh, who essays the role of Mata Anjani of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram shares

A mother fills you up with real emotions and feelings. as I play a mother on-screen to Ekagrah (Bal hanuman) I very attached to him and keep checking on him if he is feeling fine as the lockdown has been quite tough on children. Even while on the shoot I am concerned and protective of him as i am very protective of him. Such is the exceptional bond between Ekagrah and me that a boy as young as him also checks up on me and asks if I am doing fine.

Here's wishing the all the mother's a very Happy Mother's Day!