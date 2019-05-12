Mahesh Babu, Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda, Adah Sharma, Charmme Kaur, Lakshmi Manchu and a host of other Telugu celebs shared their moms' photos on the Mother's Day and wished their fans.

Mother's Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May in countries like India, Australia, USA, Canada, New Zealand, India, China, Japan, Philippines, and South Africa. This year, it is observed on May 12 in most of these countries. This day is celebrated to honour motherhood, acknowledge the efforts of mothers and their role in the upliftment of the society.

On this occasion, many celebs took to Twitter, Instagram and other social media channel to remember their mother's support in reaching where they are today. They shared their selfies with their moms and also wished their followers on social media. Here are their pictures and comments.

Mahesh Babu: The best hands I have ever held are my mother's. My children are also growing up holding their mother's. Need nothing more. #Blessed Here's to the most important people in my life... My mother, mother of my children.. To all the wonderful mothers out there...wishing you all a very #HappyMothersDay.

Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda: Our work is from sun to sun, but a mother's work is never done what say #GaneshBellamkonda wishing my Wonder Woman and most hardworking person in my family a very happy Mother's Day ....love you Amma #HappyMothersDay

Adah Sharma: My mommy prettiest! Also most flexible , best avial, pav bhaji maker , freedom giver #HappyMothersDay

Anjali: To my lifelong fun buddy ,, happy Mother's Day ma love you n cherish you #HappyMothersDay #HappyMothersDay2019

Charmme Kaur: #happymothersday to the most beautiful woman in n out not only ur love but ur faith n believe in me too is unconditional love u loads ..

Lakshmi Manchu: To a daughter that is just beyond perfect,tq for coming into my life.I'm more fun, crazier, committed & stronger cos of u. I promise I'll strive to be the best mother I can for u. Cos u are the bestest daughter any mother could ask for. I love u #Apple. Happy #MothersDay to all❤️

Anasuya Bharadwaj: Andariki Maathru Dinotsava Subhakankshalu #HappyMothersDay The first lyrical AV of #Kathanam✍ .. Here it is.. please give us the best of your wishes!! Hope y'all like it I love you Ma

Dr Naresh: Happy Mother's Day to all the wonderful Mothers Who made this world wonderful place to live #HappyMothersDay2019

Rashmi Gautam: Never say never is what I learnt from you You fought and survived against all odds in times when things were way much more traditional and conventional I don't see half that zeal or fire in this generation even thou things are way much easier for us now U always said I am ur diamond child and made me the women I am today #happymothersday mom it's time for U to rest on my shoulders and chill Your proud daughter always

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: To each and every mother who nurtures, worries about, guides and supports their children every single day, wishing you a very happy Mothers Day.

Harshika Poonacha: Happy Mother's Day to my beautiful Mommy Love you to the moon and back Amma You have taught me to be real,to be warm,to be nice to everyone and all the good things put together Thankyou for creating me,protecting me and nurturing me You are a wonderful mother I love U

Gopi Mohan: #HappyMothersDay to all the great Mother's

Veerabhadram: Happy Mother's Day

Madhu Shalini: Happy Mother's Day