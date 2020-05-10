Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna and other Telugu celebs have shared rare and unseen photos and videos of their moms on the Mother's day.

Mother's Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

The modern holiday of Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. But the US Congress rejected a proposal to make Mother's Day an official holiday. In 1912 Anna Jarvis trademarked the phrase"Second Sunday in May, Mother's Day.

May 10 is the second Sunday and many people across the globe are celebrating it as mother's day. Several Telugu celebs took to share their mother's rare photos and videos and wish them.

Here are their comments and photos

Chiranjeevi Konidela: Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world #HappyMothersDay

Mahesh Babu: To the two guiding lights in my life... and to all the phenomenal mothers out there, Happy mother's day !! Shine on bright

Kajal Aggarwal: To the girl who always leads by example, making my heart swell with pride and bow with humility, simultaneously. Happy Mother's Day vinayagg2060 I love you so much.

Varun Tej Konidela: Love you Amma!

Rashmika Mandanna: Happiest Mother's Day to my beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommy and to all the beautiful BEEEEEAUTIFUL mommies out there!

Sudheer Babu: Happy Mother's Day Red heart If my life is Christmas, she is my Santa Claus Hugging face and that doesn't completely explain what she means to me #MothersDay

Hansika Motwani: Happy Mother's Day to all the lovely mothers out thereRed heart

Pragya Jaiswal: Happy Mother's Day to the most special part of my life..I am who I am today because of you..Thank you for ur patience, strength, perseverance and unflinching support since forever..You are my world, my rock, my inspiration..Love u to infinity

Adah Sharma: Happy Mother's Day!!! to all the mommies everywhere! But my mommie strongest, bestest, prettiest, cleverest, mostest flexible, scarily honest, quickest cookFace savouring food. The wind beneath my wings, in this case my Thank u for the genes mamaaa #HappyMothersDay

SreeMukhi: Mom! Red heart You light me up every single day with your waves of laughter and warmth of affection. I Love You to the moon and back. Happy Mother's Day, Amma. Bought a saree from @brandmandir for this special occasion.#mothersday #mothersdaygift #brandmandir

koratala siva: ప్రేమంటే తెలిసేలా చేసిన అమ్మకు, ప్రతి అమ్మకు #MothersDay

Devi Sri Prasad: HAPPIEST MUSICAL MOTHER's DAY to my DEAREST MOTHER Mrs.Siromani SatyaMurty.. My Dearest Sister, Padmini.. & to every Lovely Mother in this WORLD.. The Reason for our HAPPINESSRed heart #HappyMothersDay2020

S Thaman: The early morning photo session started this way Wrapped present She had a very very tough journey all thru her life sacrificed so many things jus for us. Pls give back what ever U have to her & there is nothing precious in the WORLD Heart suit #amma Godbless #HappyMothersDay

