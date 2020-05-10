This year, International Mother's Day is being celebrated on Sunday, May 10. Although one don't need a particular day to celebrate one's love for mothers, but every year, the second Sunday of May reminds one to take a moment to express their love, respect and gratitude towards one's mother and make them feel special.

Just like every child across the world, Bollywood celebrities too are celebrating Mother's day amid the nationwide lockdown. Many stars took to social media to wish their mothers on the special day.

Amitabh Bachchan: The megastar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Corona Remember when you were unwell, and she nursed you back to health? This #MothersDay, let's go back to those old days, and share our troubles with our loved ones. Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain! #IndiaFightsCorona #SetuMeraBodyguard." Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post:

Sara Ali Khan: Sara shared an old photo of her mother Amrita Singh and her grandmother and captioned it as, "Meri Maa ki Maa Thank you for creating Mommy #HappyMothersDay."

Ananya Pandey: The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress shared a throwback video and wrote, "The answer is still the same love u @bhavanapandey."

Arjun Rampal: The hunk wished his girlfriend and new mother Gabriella Demetriades as well as his mother Gwen Rampal.

