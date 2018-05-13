World Cup-winning batting great Sachin Tendulkar, Rio Olympic silver medalist Saina Nehwal, and India hockey captain PR Sreejesh led the charge as sportspersons posted heartwarming messages in appreciation of their mothers and motherly figures on this special day celebrated Sunday, May 13 in the country.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish his mother, Rajni Tendulkar. He shared a photo of her, shot during his final Test match, which was the only time she had watched him play from the stadium.

"She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other! Happy #MothersDay Aai! (sic)," the Indian cricketing icon wrote.

She is the one who can take place of all others but her place cannot be taken by any other!

Happy #MothersDay Aai! pic.twitter.com/qBKzYWuiU4 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 13, 2018

The former India captain, over the years, has never missed an opportunity to acknowledge his mother's role in his success. The 45-year-old recently told television anchor Gaurav Kapur on the latter's YouTube show, Breakfast with Champions, that he was extremely emotional seeing his mother at the stands of Wankhede Stadium during his final Test in November 2013.

Tendulkar had requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to schedule his final Test in Mumbai so that he could have Rajni watch him play.

Hockey star Sreejesh posted an adorable photo of his mother and himself on Twitter and wrote: My mother taught me beauty really lives in places like a smile ... see from where did I copied my smile .. #mother #HappyMothersDay2018 #iloveyoumom (sic)."

Nehwal, who often travels with her mother, also wished her on the social media platform.

My mother taught me beauty really lives in places like a smile ... see from where did I copied my smile ..? #mother #HappyMothersDay2018 #iloveyoumom pic.twitter.com/wpjZK6BJxf — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) May 13, 2018 I cherish her everyday! But as we have a special day to go all out and celebrate, trying to make the most of it!! Happy #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/Ms6cYYsAzR — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) May 13, 2018 Vijaya Ganpat Kambli. The Mother who gave me birth and who is blessing me from Heaven. Missing you Mummy always. Happy Mother's day to all my Dearest Friends??? pic.twitter.com/lzboHyTTZO — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the official Twitter page of the Indian National Football Team came up with a series of posts with messages from the country's U-17 World Cup stars for their mothers. Check them out below.